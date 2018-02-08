U.S. oil falls for sixth day as crude output hits record highs

U.S. oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans to boost production and U.S. crude output hit record highs, adding to concerns about a sharp rise in global supplies.

The falls come amid a rout in global share markets as inflation fears grip investors.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down US63 cents, or 1 per cent, at US$60.52 by 8:15 PM. On Thursday, it closed down US64 cents, or 1 per cent, to settle at US$61.15, its lowest close since Jan. 2.

Brent futures were yet to trade. On Thursday, Brent fell 70 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at US$64.81 a barrel, their lowest close since Dec. 20.

OPEC member Iran on Thursday announced plans to increase production within the next four years by at least 700,000 barrels a day.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week said crude production last week rose to a record high of 10.25 million barrels per day (bpd).

At that level, U.S. production would overtake current output in Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC and other producers, including Russia, have cut production since January 2017 to force down global inventories, but these cuts have been offset by rising U.S. oil production.