Uber may pass on Winnipeg over insurance rate concerns

WINNIPEG - The ride-hailing company Uber is considering giving Winnipeg a pass over concerns about insurance rates its drivers may have to pay to operate.

In a submission to Manitoba's Public Utilities Board, Manitoba Public Insurance is proposing four different rate options that would see Uber drivers pay five per cent above their all-purpose coverage.

The provincially owned insurance company says the rate model is fair, gives drivers choice and prevents other vehicle owners from subsidizing Uber vehicles.

But Uber argues such a policy could be cost prohibitive for some drivers and says unless a blanket insurance model is chosen it won't offer its service in Winnipeg.

The city and provincial government have previously paved the way for ride-hailing companies to start March 1, 2018.

The city's cab industry has been critical of the decision, saying Uber drivers will pay lower rates and create an unfair playing field.