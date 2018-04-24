1h ago
United Tech beats profit estimates, raises 2018 forecasts
Reuters,
United Technologies Corp's quarterly profit topped analysts' estimate on Tuesday on higher demand for its spare parts and services from airlines, and the company raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts.
The maker of Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners, forecast 2018 adjusted earnings per share in a range of US$6.95-7.15, up from US$6.85-$7.10 previously.
The company said it now expects full-year sales of US$63 billion to US$64.5 billion, up from US$62.5 billion to US$64.0 billion.
United Tech is benefiting from strong demand for commercial air travel, and is speeding up production of its fuel-saving turbofan engines that power Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, A320neo, and Bombardier's CSeries aircraft.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$1.30 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$1.39 billion. The year-earlier period included a one-time gain of 25 cents per share.
On a per share basis, net income attributable to shareholders was US$1.62 per share in the latest reported quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.77 per share.
Net sales rose to US$15.24 billion from US$13.82 billion.US
Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.52 per share and revenue of US$14.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.