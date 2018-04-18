'Unquantifiable risk': Kinder Morgan Canada profit drops 5.1% as Trans Mountain battle rages

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO) said on Wednesday that its Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project was facing "unquantifiable risk" due to the British Columbia government's continued opposition and reported a 5.1 percent drop in first-quarter earnings.

    British Columbia said on Wednesday that it would file a legal challenge in the province to determine whether it has the jurisdiction to stop the $7.4 billion expansion, which was approved by the federal government in 2016.

    Kinder Morgan Canada, which was spun off from parent Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) in May last year, reported a net income of $44.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down from $46.8 million for the same period last year.

    The company, which earlier this month suspended work on its expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, moved 289,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of crude and refined products through the pipeline down from 307,000 (bbl/d) a year earlier.

    Texas-based Kinder Morgan separately reported net income available to common stockholders of US$485 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter to the end of March, compared with US$401 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Shares of Kinder Morgan were up 2 per cent at US$16.60 in after-hours trading. 