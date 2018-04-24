Verizon's quarterly profit rises 32% on U.S. tax reforms

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 32 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains from U.S. tax reforms.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to US$4.55 billion, or US$1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$3.45 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Verizon said it lost 24,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis.