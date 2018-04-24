{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Verizon's quarterly profit rises 32% on U.S. tax reforms

    Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York

    FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 32 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains from U.S. tax reforms.

    Net income attributable to Verizon rose to US$4.55 billion, or US$1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$3.45 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Verizon said it lost 24,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis.

     

     