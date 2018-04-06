If Mark Cuban decides to run for U.S. president, don’t expect Trump 2.0.

The outspoken billionaire told BNN in an interview on Thursday that he and the current U.S. President are “completely different.”

“It’s great to be rich. It’s great to be worth billions of dollars and more power to him if he has that much for what he’s accomplished, but that doesn’t define who I am,” Cuban - also the passionate owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks - told BNN’s Amanda Lang.

“That creates opportunities for me and that means that I don’t have to have a ‘regular job’ and I can take on new opportunities, but it doesn’t mean I approach issues, problems, opportunities anything like him. I’m completely different.”

Cuban stirred up talk of a 2020 presidential run in New York City on Nov. 9, 2017 – one year after the world awoke to news of Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton.

There he told a New York Times conference that his candidacy as an independent would serve the very base that vaulted Trump to the White House. He reiterated that stance on Thursday, saying the middle class remains “disgusted” with traditional politics.

“There is a core of people who are disgusted - for lack of a better word – with traditional politics, and they think they need somebody who is not a politician to represent them. Then, the question becomes: How do you represent them?” Cuban told BNN.

“And I think that’s where things fall apart. It’s one thing to get their vote. It’s another thing to retain their support, because there’s not an alternative. Just because you continue to support him, doesn’t mean that there’s not a better option, or there could be a better option. And I do think – if I do run – I would be a better option.”

Cuban outlined Trump’s inability to translate much of his election platform into legislation during his first year on the job as a key failure.

“I think you have to solve problems and he, rather than solve problems himself, it’s always ‘Congress is not doing this,’ ‘We need to go nuclear so we can get what I want done.’ That’s not negotiating. That’s not solving problems. That’s begging,” Cuban said.

So, why vote for Cuban?

He sees his experience as a tech entrepreneur – launching Broadcast.com and investing in numerous tech startups – as an essential trait to future global leadership.

“In terms of technology, I think I bring something to the table and we haven’t had a president yet that’s technologically literate,” he said.

“China and Russia both have said whoever wins artificial intelligence will be the dominant military force in the future. Yet [the U.S.’] office of science and technology is empty. Yes, our three-letter acronymed organizations and government entities are spending a lot of money on AI in the United States, but there’s not a coordinated approach to dealing with it.”