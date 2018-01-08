NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of currencies and the euro eased on Monday, while U.S. stocks were little changed after starting 2018 with strong gains last week.

Investors took profits in the euro after the common currency's recent rally.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, was up 0.4 per cent at 92.321. The euro slipped 0.48 to US$1.197. The euro hit a nearly four-month high of US$1.2089 last week. "The euro got a little bit over its skies when it traded over [US]$1.20," said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York. "It's a little been of profit taking and some healthy correction going on the euro's side, which is driving some of the dollar trades," Bechtel said.

The S&P 500 was trading slightly lower, while an global index of equities also was little changed. Health care and financial stocks were a drag on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.76 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 25,264.11, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,742.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.87 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,150.42.

Expecting double-digit returns in Europe, but the U.K. could be messy Gordon Shannon, Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management in London, says economic expansion and growing earnings could produce another round of double-digit returns for European markets this year. Concerning the U.K. market, Shannon says it's a "special case" because of Brexit talks that he believes could go to the 11th hour leading to some "panic" in U.K. share prices.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.26 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.01 per cent.

A surprise dip in German industrial orders, which fell in November for the first time since July, appeared unlikely to dent growing confidence in the euro zone's biggest economy after a strong run of positive economic news.

With the New Year's Day holiday falling on a Monday this year, it was the strongest first four trading days of a year in more than a decade for all three major U.S. stock indices, according to Reuters data. For the Dow, it was the strongest start since 2003 and for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 it was the strongest since 2006.

Attention in the United States now turns to the quarterly earnings season, with results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) due Friday.

In the U.S. Treasury market, bond yields were modestly lower after data on Friday showing an unexpectedly slower growth in U.S. hiring for December.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.4873 per cent, from 2.476 per cent late on Friday.

Oil prices were slightly higher. A slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production kept prices in check.

U.S. crude rose 0.15 per cent to US$61.53 per barrel and Brent was last at US$67.68, up 0.09 per cent on the day.