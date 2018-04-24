U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, helped by strong results from Verizon and Caterpillar as well as gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.25 points, or 0.54 percent, at the open to 24,579.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.51 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,680.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.17 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,160.77 at the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Canada's main stock index also opened higher, as steadying gold prices helped shares of precious metals miners.

At 9:30 a.m ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 15.37 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,567.43.

