Wall Street slides as tech stocks weigh; TSX lower

Wall Street slid on Thursday morning, weighed down by a broad-based slump in technology stocks from Apple to chipmakers as well as a tumble in consumer staples such as Procter & Gamble.

A warning from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and an Apple (AAPL.O) supplier, on soft demand for smartphones and on the semiconductor industry's growth this year sparked a tumble in chip stocks.

TSMC's U.S.-listed shares fell 5.2 per cent. Intel declined 2.2 per cent and Nvidia sank 1.7 per cent.

Each of the stocks on the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was in the red, with the index down 2.7 per cent.

Apple shares also fell 1.8 per cent, with at least two analysts blaming the decline on TSMC's warning. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 92.72 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 24,655.35, the S&P 500 was down 13.44 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 2,695.20 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 38.37 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 7,256.87.

The consumer staples sector declined 2.5 per cent. The biggest drag was a 12.5 per cent drop in Philip Morris after its revenue missed estimates.

Also weighing was Procter & Gamble, which dropped 3.2 per cent after the Dow component said shrinking retailer inventories and higher commodities and transportation costs squeezed its margins.

Still, not everything was gloomy.

American Express (AXP.N) was up 3.4 per cent after the credit card issuer topped Wall Street profit estimates. That led the financial sector 0.8 higher, making it the only gainer among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Amazon gained 2.1 per cent after the e-commerce retailer said it now has more than 100 million Amazon Prime members globally.

"We are in a digestion period where we are inundated with massive amounts of information. On balance, things look great, the (profit) growth rate is at mid-20 per cent on S&P," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

Of the 52 companies among the S&P 500 that have reported first-quarter earnings through Wednesday, 78.8 per cent topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Overall profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have increased 19.4 per cent in the first quarter, the biggest in seven years.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 32 new lows.

CANADIAN STOCKS

Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Thursday, as declines in financials and consumer cyclical companies weighed, but strong gains in energy shares that benefited from a rally in oil prices kept further losses in check.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 8.89 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,521.08 after a five-day rally.

The energy sector, which accounts for nearly a fifth of the index's weight, advanced 1.2 per cent, helped by a 1.7 per cent rise in shares of Canadian Natural Resources and other oil and gas producers.

Oil prices continued to climb to their highest since late 2014 amid a decline in U.S. crude inventories and after sources said top exporter Saudi Arabia aims to push prices even higher.

Brent crude futures was 82 cents higher at $74.30 a barrel while WTI crude futures rose 46 cents to US$68.93.

Eight of the 10 main index sectors were in the red.

The heavy weight financial sector was 0.3 per cent lower, as marginal declines in shares of big banks weighed.

Gold prices dipped as dollar rose and global geopolitical tensions declined.

Barrick Gold's unit, Acacia Mining, reported that its profit halved in the first quarter mainly due to lower production at its flagship mine.

The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and one new low.

The biggest per centage gainer on the TSX was Trican Well Service (TCW.TO), which rose 3.4 per cent, while the largest decliner was Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), down 2.9 per cent.

Neovasc Inc (NVCN.TO), Athabasca Oil Co (ATH.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) were among the most active Canadian stocks by volume.

Volume on the TSX index was 22.37 million shares, while the total volume on Thursday was 43.39 million shares.