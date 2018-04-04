Wall Street stages comeback as trade conflict fears ease; TSX posts lowest close in nearly 8 weeks

Wall Street's three major indexes staged a big comeback to close higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus towards earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc early in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.66 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 24,264.02, the S&P 500 gained 30.23 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 2,644.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 100.83 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 7,042.11.

Canada's main stock index pared earlier losses on Wednesday as investors grew less worried about trade tensions, but the TSX still posted its lowest close in nearly eight-weeks as shares of financial and materials companies lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 16.39 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,164.37. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.