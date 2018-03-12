{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Markets
Indices
FX
Energy
Metals
Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}}
{{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}}
{{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}
Markets
{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Markets
Indices
FX
Energy
Metals
Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}}
{{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}}
{{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{ stock.symbol }}
{{ stock.price | currency }}
{{ stock | formatPrefix }}{{ stock.netChng | formatNetChange }}
Are you looking for a stock?
Try one of these
{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results
BNN
Are you looking for a stock?
Try one of these
{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results
Markets
Video
Shows
TV
Market Call
Investing
Personal Finance
Real Estate
Company News
Commodities
Technology
Economics
ETFs
C-Suite Interviews
Market Call
Market Call Tonight
Schedule
Markets
Video
Shows
TV
Market Call
Scoreboard
BNN
News
Investing
News
Video
BNN Advisor
REITs
Preferred Shares
Morgan Stanley says time for versatile 'Shohei Ohtani' trades
Larry Berman: The future of money
TSX climbs, led by energy and industrial sectors
Rick Stuchberry's Top Picks: April 23, 2018
New to BNN.ca: Free real-time stock quotes
Personal Investor: Does technical analysis really work?
Bitcoin positioned for 2018's first back-to-back week of gains
Don Lato's Top Picks: April 20, 2018
Watsa's Fairfax agrees to buy Canadian unit of Toys 'R' Us
‘We just have to keep selling’: Tory pitches Toronto’s film industry to Amazon, Netflix in L.A.
Ross Healy's Top Picks: April 19, 2018
Caisse’s Kinder stake brings Quebec into bitter pipeline feud
Norman Levine's Top Picks: April 19, 2018
David Burrows' Top Picks: April 18, 2018
Canada at 'front of the line' in global marijuana sector: GMP’s Ottaway
Benj Gallander's Top Picks: April 18, 2018
Bitcoin miners facing a shakeout as profitability becomes harder
'Happy Hour in America': Morgan Stanley warns investors best times nearing an end
Personal Finance
News
Video
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The financial product you need to protect your loved ones
Personal Investor: Missing your tax deadline could get costly
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Millennials prioritizing retirement benefits in job choices
Number of Canadians receiving EI benefits hits record low
Talking Tax with Brian Quinlan
Personal Investor: B.C. regulators get legal teeth against scammers
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 4 tips for claiming medical expenses this tax season
1/3 of Canadians fear bankruptcy amid 'debt trap' warning: Survey
Personal Investor: Four tax tools to boost investment returns
Personal Investor: Bitcoin joins binary options in scam warning
Talking Tax with Bruce Ball
‘Dr. Debt’ warns Canadians need to get financial houses in order
Personal Investor: The murky world of advisor compensation
Talking Tax with Carol Bezaire
Tax deadline looms: Which credits have changed?
Wealthsimple launches savings account with premium rate
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Financial lessons to my younger self I learned from my children
Reducing debt? Investing? What you do with your tax refund depends on your situation
Real Estate
News
Video
Home Prices
REITs
House Money
Lender of last resort keeps Canadian home buying dreams alive
Vancouver expects $30M from empty homes tax in first year
Winners and losers from Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan, one year later
Builders scrap pre-sold Toronto condo towers as costs escalate
B.C. pledges $1.9B to affordable rental homes over next 10 years
Ivanhoe bets on warehouses to boost assets 33% in Amazon era
Toronto condo market heats up as rent for bachelor hits $1,657
Canadian home sales plunge nearly 23% in March: CREA
Police reportedly search Fortress office in mortgage fraud probe
'Reckless' Toronto market saw sold homes lose $135M in value in 2017: Report
In the age of Amazon, you could invest in tech — or in warehouses
Home prices climb in B.C., despite sales decline: BCREA
Improved disclosure, transparency needed from real estate issuers: CSA
Canadian home prices flat in March as Toronto market pauses
Toronto condo rents soar nearly 11% amid tight supply: Urbanation
Nearly half of Canada's mortgages up for renewal in 2018: CIBC
Vancouver's short-term rental rules to ease city's vacancy rate: Mayor
B.C. sets up task force to review rental housing policies
Booking.com tops Airbnb with 5M non-hotel listings
Company News
News
Video
CN Rail profit drops, hurt by higher operating expenses
Toys 'R' Us ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder
Rolls-Royce is said to mull China venture for new wide-body jet
Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking unit starts
'Deterioration' in Tim Hortons' brand could hurt Q1 results, BMO warns
Ontario Teachers', BC Partners among new investors in GFL Environmental
Appeals court allows necessity defence in Enbridge pipeline protest in Minnesota
CN Rail chief Ruest speeds up spending in rush to ease congestion
Defence lawyers complain about mounting paperwork as Baazov trial begins
Netflix selling US$1.5B of junk bonds to finance more shows
Canada is doing great - as long as you don't need a permit
Sears shares rise as Eddie Lampert's hedge fund offers to buy Kenmore
Michael Bloomberg to write $4.5M cheque for Paris climate pact
UBS shares drop as earnings miss estimates; targets underwhelm
Creditors of U.S. gun firm Remington said to seek quick sale following bankruptcy
Stars Group's shares rise as it makes big bet in Europe
Hasbro blames Toys 'R' Us as sales sink
WestJet pilots get $2M from union to help contract efforts
Rogers' Natale says efforts to improve customer service paying off
U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts
Commodities
News
Show
Guests
Oil
Gold
Marijuana News
Silver
Crescent Point operations have 'failed miserably': Cation president
Barrick reports increased profit on higher gold prices
Saskatchewan introduces law to limit oil and gas exports in show of Alberta support
Appeals court allows necessity defence in Enbridge pipeline protest in Minnesota
Aluminum drops most in 7 years as U.S. signals Rusal relief
Saudi Aramco to boost oil trading volume to 6M barrels per day
Glencore's Katanga cobalt miner hits legal battle in Congo
Canadians put the blame on Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain uproar, poll finds
Oil slips amid commodity rout as U.S. eases Rusal stance
Halliburton revenue climbs 34% on higher North American demand
BP Canada given the go-ahead to start drilling off Nova Scotia coast
'Over my dead body': Meet the man standing in the way of a Trans Mountain alternative
Proxy adviser backs activist call for change at Crescent Point Energy
The Trans Mountain pipeline fight in pictures
Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms
Planet’s future 'trumps' business: Why OpenText's co-founder is speaking out on Trans Mountain
Technology
News
Video
The Disruptors
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Alphabet profit jumps 73% on soaring ad sales
Amazon is said to be working on another big bet: Home Robots
Google CEO Pichai to cash in US$380M in shares
Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrencies
Weighing the impact of YouTube 13 years after the first upload
Trade wars, privacy and Trump: What to expect for tech earnings
Google, Twitter CEOs could follow Zuckerberg's path into Senate hearings
BNN Presents: The AI Arms Race
Tech bytes: Netflix reportedly mulling threatre chain acquisition
Chinese tech firm ZTE says U.S. ban threatens its survival
Apple's shares slip again as concern mounts over iPhone sales
Upcoming federal data breach rules to give companies flexibility in disclosure
National Bank, JPMorgan among firms testing debt issuance on blockchain
Hulu now worth US$8.7B, but still a fraction of Netflix
Apple jitters mount amid concerns of waning iPhone demand
Dashing to make a flight? Order food to your gate through a delivery app
Facebook changing user terms to reduce EU privacy law reach
Twitter’s bet on streaming paying off in user growth
Economics
News
Video
NAFTA
The Takeaway with Amanda Lang
Poloz plays down inflation risk amid improving economy
Cannabis revenue will fall short of Ottawa’s expectations: Watchdog
NAFTA ministers set to meet again amid intensified push for deal
Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next 2 years: PBO
Wholesale sales drop 0.8% in February: Statistics Canada
Poloz says Canadian inflation spike doesn't violate 2% target
May reportedly facing cabinet pressure over Brexit customs union
Pump prices, airline tickets help propel Canadian inflation to 2.3%
China may backslide on deleveraging if trade war looms
Canada, Mexico hail NAFTA progress in D.C.
Canadian retail sales rise 0.4% in February on autos
Loonie hits 11-day low as inflation rises less than expected
Trump trade policies are puncturing America's economic optimism
The Week Ahead: Tech earnings; trade data
Mark Carney takes on markets with shock Bank of England rate view
Freeland says auto rules will be 'core' of new NAFTA deal
Trudeau eyes 'significant progress' in NAFTA talks
ETFs
News
Video
Berman's Call
ETF report: Funds tracking Russia hit by U.S. sanctions
ETF report: Technology stocks rule emerging markets funds
Mike Newton's Top Picks: April 5, 2018
These AI-powered ETFs see consumer stocks as the new dividend kings
Larry Berman: Will FANG stocks take the market down?
SEC readying new rules to speed ETF approvals
John Hood's Top Picks: March 22, 2018
ETF report: A way to play the run in U.S. regional banks
Canada's first blockchain ETF: One month after launch
ETF report: How Da Mao the panda fared with his ETF pick
Investors are flocking to this new Canadian women leadership ETF
ETF report: Oilman T. Boone Pickens inspires latest energy ETF
ETF report: First actively-managed blockchain ETF launches in Canada
Tyler Mordy's Top Picks: Feb. 26, 2018
Som Seif says he's readying for if 'ETF industry goes to zero'
ETF report: U.S. regulators probe volatility ETF issues
Brooke Thackray's Top Picks: Feb. 22, 2018
Mike Newton discusses the Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
Evolve launches 'CARS' automobile ETF
Tyler Mordy's Top Picks: Feb. 26, 2018
C-Suite Interviews
News
Video
New WestJet CEO expects labour agreement with pilots by June
Inter Pipeline looks to plastics for growth
Web exclusive: How Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel is charting growth to $3,000/share
We have to get on a decarbonized future: David Suzuki Foundation CEO
Canada’s reputation in ‘tatters’ over Trans Mountain: Ex-Encana CEO
Investors ‘particularly negative’ about Canada lately: Keyera CEO
GoFundMe campaign for Humboldt Broncos raises millions
Regulators should 'pause' any new housing market rules: RBC CEO
'Direct investment in Canada is collapsing': O'Leary
Organigram CEO among cannabis players trying to stand out in a crowded field
Canada's retail wealth management showing signs of life: IIAC CEO
UPS CEO ‘very positive’ on Canada expansion despite NAFTA uncertainty
Maple water benefiting from 'brand Canada' as premium export product: Troll Bridge Creek CEO
'Quiet level of excitement' building in gold industry: Sandstorm Gold CEO
TD Bank CEO Masrani fears trade tensions could bring on recession
BlackBerry's self-driving car plans not deterred by Uber crash: Chen
Canada might have missed the boat on LNG: Leo de Bever
Lundin Gold closes US$400 financing to finish project in Ecuador
'April, if not sooner': Toymaker sees Toys 'R' Us Canada suffering without quick solution
Canada might have missed the boat on LNG: Leo de Bever
Market Call
Video
Guests
Picks
Market Call Tonight
Market Call Tonight
Video
Guests
Picks
Market Call
Schedule
Markets
Video
Shows
TV
Market Call
More
Markets
Video
Shows
TV
Market Call
Newsletters
Marijuana News
BITCOIN PRICING
Personal Finance
Retail in Crisis
NAFTA Negotiations
BNN Advisor
Real Estate
Market Call Tonight
Investing
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
WATCH LIVE
CARR DELIVERS KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT ENERGY CONFERENCE
Most Popular
{{item.title | formatTitle}}
FAQ
Mar 12, 2018
WATCH LIVE:
LIVE3 digital channel
VIDEO SIGN OUT