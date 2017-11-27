{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Tax reform prospect sends Dow surging to record high
Bitcoin hits record high of nearly US$11,800 after futures lift
Jason Del Vicario's Top Picks: December 4, 2017
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What investors should – and shouldn’t do – when the markets take a turn
New to BNN.ca: Free real-time stock quotes
TSX weighed by energy stocks; uranium producers bounce
What could pop the bitcoin bubble
Keith Richards' Top Picks: December 1, 2017
‘You’re going to lose all of your money’: Money manager warns against investing in cannabis
CME Group, CBOE to list bitcoin futures
Markets brush off best European factory data in 17 years
Lyle Stein's Top Picks: December 1, 2017
‘This makes no sense’: Money manager blasts Enbridge over stock sale
Brian Madden's Top Picks: November 30, 2017
Bitcoin recovers from sudden selloff as large swings persist
Don Lato's Top Picks: November 30, 2017
Enbridge to boost dividend 10% next year, sell some assets
What a single day of Bitcoin gains can buy
Personal Finance
News
Video
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What investors should – and shouldn’t do – when the markets take a turn
Personal Investor: Is your mobile broker keeping up with the times?
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What to do about diminished financial capacity
Larry Berman: Financial planning for the future of AI and robo-advisors
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to avoid going broke on Black Friday
Personal Investor: Four ways to get the CRA working for you
65% of Canadians plan to shop online for holidays: Survey
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why Canadians will continue to spend this holiday despite facing record debt
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Tips to avoid costly travel mistakes this holiday season
Canadians getting bad info from CRA, if they get through: Auditor
Firms, including Sears Canada, not making up pension-plan shortfalls as fast as they could: CCPA
85% of Canadians say they 'need to save more money': CIBC poll
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to set financial goals you can actually achieve
Personal Investor: Too much RRSP can be a bad thing
‘No reason for me to care’: Wealthsimple’s millennials strategy gets mixed reviews
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The dos and don’ts of holiday office parties
More Canadians still paying with cash, Bank of Canada finds
Personal Investor: Setting the record straight on CPP
PayPal ordered to disclose business account information to CRA
Real Estate
News
Video
Home Prices
REITs
House Money
Vancouver property prices up 14% since Nov. 2016: Real estate board
Airbnb, renters square off as Toronto considers new short-term rental rules
‘Buyer urgency’ in Toronto as new mortgage rules loom
Feds fear expanding Home Buyers' Plan would fuel hot housing market, document shows
Toronto real estate agents must make data public: Federal appeals court
Ontario regulators ignored warnings on risky mortgage investments: Report
Rental vacancy rate decreases for the first time in 3 years: CMHC
CMHC says 47% decrease in mortgage loan insurance business is the 'new normal'
True North Commercial REIT to buy four Halifax properties for $53M
RioCan sells 7 properties to CT REIT for $200M
Panama Trump hotel management working to remove President's name from property
Toronto new condo sales hit record in October
Private sector to play key role in housing strategy: Duclos
Ontario Housing Minister: Developers 'lining up'
Liberals' $40B national housing plan rests heavily on provinces
Trump moniker to be shed from SoHo hotel in Manhattan
Young Canadians now need 13 years to save up for a 20% down payment: Professor
Feds’ housing plan not seen as ‘major game changer’ for desperate buyers
Roots set to give investors first look at its life as a public company
Aphria to sell medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart
CVS pushes into insurance with US$69 billion Aetna bid
Flair Airlines to eliminate carry-on fee in response to consumer demand
Ag Growth plans aggressive Brazil acquisitions
Caisse de depot to acquire minority stake in insurer Hyperion for more than US$400M
Valeant returns to bond market to refinance debt due in 2020
Facebook launches parent-controlled messaging app for kids
Rexall owner McKesson Canada buys Well.ca to bolster e-commerce push
Aurora Cannabis boosts stake in Australia-based Cann Group
Uber joins forces with global public transport association
Husky Energy boosts 2018 capex, sees flat yearly production
Elon Musk is sending his Tesla Roadster to Mars
Uranium stocks soar after Kazakhstan announces output cut
Toys "R" Us U.K. to close stores in restructuring
Bombardier lands deal with Airbus to develop thrust reverser for A320neo
Broadcom unveils 11-nominee slate for Qualcomm board in first formal step toward hostile bid
Political opposition to Trans Mountain has 'poisoned the well': Lawyer for Kinder Morgan Canada
National Bank beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, raises dividend
BlackBerry to pay Nokia US$137 million in payment dispute
Oil
Gold
Marijuana News
Silver
Uranium stocks soar after Kazakhstan announces output cut
Aphria to sell medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart
No carbon tax in Saskatchewan's climate change strategy
Ottawa willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces
Political opposition to Trans Mountain has 'poisoned the well': Lawyer for Kinder Morgan Canada
Aurora Cannabis boosts stake in Australia-based Cann Group
Oil eases more than 1% on profit-taking as market eyes U.S. output
TransCanada hikes some tariffs on Keystone: U.S. regulators
'Lex Luthor' vs. 'Keystone Kops': Burnaby Mayor, Brett Wilson spar over Trans Mountain
B.C. tells Ottawa to stop interfering in Trans Mountain pipeline
OPEC, allies extend output cuts to end of 2018
Time to move on: Kinder Morgan Canada president says Trans Mountain debate is over
New Brunswick announces steps to combat 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber
Pembina Pipeline approves construction of $260M propane export facility
47% of Canadians want cannabis legalization date pushed back, poll finds
Salmon farms spewing untreated bloodwater puts wild fish at risk, advocates say
Cannabis-infused dog treats planned by this pot producer
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Elon Musk is sending his Tesla Roadster to Mars
4 ways that 2018 could be a turning point
Facebook launches parent-controlled messaging app for kids
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrencies
Would you pay US$500 for a 'smart' skillet?
Uber joins forces with global public transport association
Broadcom unveils 11-nominee slate for Qualcomm board in first formal step toward hostile bid
PayPal charging hidden currency conversion fees, lawsuit alleges
BNN Presents: The AI Arms Race
Ontario won't meet 2020 electric vehicle target, analysts say
BlackBerry to pay Nokia US$137 million in payment dispute
Tesla builds world's biggest battery in Australian Outback
Bell launching new discount pre-paid wireless brand 'Lucky Mobile'
GM sees self-driving vehicles in cities in 2019
What could pop the bitcoin bubble
Service returns after WhatsApp reports outage affecting users around the world
Apple to design iPhone power chips as early as 2018: Report
Equifax revises number of Canadians hit by data breach to 19,000
Apple to review software practices after patching Mac bug
NAFTA
Canada, China delay launch of formal trade talks as Trudeau continues state visit
Senate green lights tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
No carbon tax in Saskatchewan's climate change strategy
4 ways that 2018 could be a turning point
Bitcoin hits record high of nearly US$11,800 after futures lift
Pot stocks yesterday's news as Canada gripped by bitcoin fever
Loonie near flat after posting five-week high
Canada auto sales dip in November but closing in on 2 million for 2017
Canada goes on 'hiring splurge' in November with 79,500 new jobs
Venezuela to launch the 'petro,' an oil-backed cryptocurrency
Canada-China free trade deal won’t come without hurdles, expert says
The week ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, Trudeau heads to China
Hydro chair says Manitoba's new carbon tax could be used to offset rising rates
Rosenberg: Canadian economy still faces hurdles despite 'wonderful' November jobs data
Loonie notches strongest gain in nearly 3 months on jobs surprise
'Rip-roaring pace' is over: Canadian economy slows in third quarter
Bank of Canada will leave rates unchanged until April: Poll
Bitcoin recovers from sudden selloff as large swings persist
Ontario's Wynne wraps China trade mission
Daniel Straus' Top ETF Picks: November 23, 2017
ETF industry at a significant turning point
ETF report: Vanguard says it will grow by $350B in 2017
John Hood's Top Picks: November 20, 2017
BlackRock plans new ETFs managed by robots
ETF report: Why the biggest stocks may not be best on the S&P 500
Larry Berman: Analyzing volume in ETFs
ETF Report: Energy ETF favours big oil names
FIRST ON BNN: Ripple CEO says it's too early for a blockchain ETF
John Hood's Top Picks: October 10, 2017
ETF report: Price distortions and pockets of risk
ETF Report: You can now invest in gender diversity
Tyler Mordy's Top Picks: September 25, 2017
ETFs aren't the big, bad market bogeyman: Wickham Investments' Meyer
Evolve launching Canada's first Bitcoin ETF
ETF Report: A new ETF for 'the fixed income conundrum'
Robots are an ETF’s new best friend; Managers need convincing
ETF launch: Getting in on the $2-trillion U.S. mid-cap financials sector
Investors turn to gold amid fed concern, North Korea tension
Personal Investor: New disclosure rules open the books on ETFs
CRTC’s Super Bowl ruling still ‘a hot button’: BCE CEO
Torex Gold CEO: Murdered workers were not our people
Rural Canada may get food, medical supplies at much lower costs using drones
Ex-TransCanada CEO takes aim at regulatory ‘wrinkles’ delaying pipelines
‘Not the optimal pipeline’: Experts weigh in on Nebraska’s Keystone XL decision
TransCanada has been 'amazingly patient' and deserves to have Keystone XL built: Former Enbridge CEO
Regulator's ruling will hit taxpayers, not just shareholders: Hydro One CEO
WestJet CEO: Air Canada’s new loyalty strategy a 'huge opportunity' for us
Why we're upgrading Home Capital to 'buy': Veritas
Acceleware to use radio waves to help extract heavy oil
Ontario restaurants, hotels 'approaching disaster' with minimum wage hikes: Industry leader
New Alberta regulation on old oil wells makes life harder for juniors: Kelt CEO
If you want a dividend, invest in a bank instead: Canopy Growth CEO
Ex-Air Canada CEO: Bombardier reaching a new 'normal'
Cathedral Energy Services focuses on drill efforts in U.S. and motor technology
Painted Pony agreement with Methanex a 'win-win deal': Painted Pony CEO
‘He will be missed in countless ways’: AltaCorp CEO George Gosbee dead at 48
Stelco CEO: It's different this time
Kiip CEO: Lyft has one crucial card over Uber, and that's its appeal to women
We can afford any opportunities that come our way: Wheaton Precious Metals' CEO
Nov 27, 2017
WATCH LIVE: 3