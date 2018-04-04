{{ currentBoardShortName }}
News
Investing
News
Video
BNN Advisor
REITs
Preferred Shares
Dow surges after China's Xi eases trade war fears; TSX gains
CIBC looking to raise up to US$240M in FirstCaribbean stock offering
Global stocks rally as Xi calms U.S.-China trade fears
David Fingold's Top Picks: April 10, 2018
New to BNN.ca: Free real-time stock quotes
Investors ‘particularly negative’ about Canada lately: Keyera CEO
In Q1 S&P 500 earnings, the tech sector is key: Larry Berman
Greg Dean's Top Picks: April 9, 2018
Activist slams Crescent Point Energy, seeks board seats
Personal Investor: Tax perks for home offices
Personal Investor: Four Buffett quotes to survive market volatility
OSC gathering crypto trading platform intel after complaints
Peter Imhof's Top Picks: April 6, 2018
U.S. earnings preview: Surprise misses could shake already fragile market
Mike Newton's Top Picks: April 5, 2018
Jason Mann's Top Picks: April 5, 2018
Bill Ackman being abandoned by big Pershing Square investors: Report
South Korean crypto exchange executives detained in fraud probe
Personal Finance
News
Video
Tax deadline looms: Which credits have changed?
Talking Tax with Carol Bezaire
Wealthsimple launches savings account with premium rate
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Financial lessons to my younger self I learned from my children
Reducing debt? Investing? What you do with your tax refund depends on your situation
'It doesn't cover cold feet': Wedding insurance can cover unforseen issues, but not a runaway bride
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Money lessons learned from the Quebec teen who struck it rich
Credit, debit cards are king for nearly 80% of Canadians: Survey
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Knowing when it’s time to breathe new life into your portfolio
Personal Investor: How to move money between a TFSA and RRSP
Talking Tax with Karen Slezak
Personal Investor: Tax scammers out in full force this season
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What to do if your bank is just not that into you
Millennials, Gen Z more influenced by loyalty programs than older generations: Survey
Big banks' sales practices pose risks to consumers: Watchdog
Personal Investor: Rental income is taxable – even for Airbnb
Personal Investor: Millennials don’t need to sweat the debt
Talking Tax with Jamie Golombek
Real Estate
News
Video
Home Prices
REITs
House Money
Booking.com tops Airbnb with 5M non-hotel listings
Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines
Housing starts slowed in March: CMHC
Regulators should 'pause' any new housing market rules: RBC CEO
Many Toronto condo investors struggling to cover costs — and it’s going to get worse: Study
Housing affordability rising, but Toronto prices near bottom: RBC
Metro Vancouver home sales slow in March, but prices stay high
Toronto home sales fall 39.5% year-over-year in March
Alberta households most vulnerable to higher rates: RBC
Canadians’ home-buying intentions highest in 8 years, poll finds
The most affordable cities to buy a home in Canada on one income
Toronto morphs into new 'monster' as houses slump, condos soar
Shared workspace provider Jay Suites to take over Hudson's Bay Manhattan office lease
Rate rises, red tape to keep a ceiling on Canadian home prices: Poll
Retirees, out-of-province residents, calling B.C. speculation tax unfair
Montreal to get new tallest building with planned $300M, 56-story tower
B.C. speculation tax ‘disheartening’ despite rollback: Portfolio manager
Thanks to Amazon, warehouses now worth more than offices in North America
'Anybody can ask anything': Check out what $6.98M gets you in Vancouver
Company News
News
Video
Tim Hortons denies franchisee licence renewal amid spat
Post takeover, Aecon could still bid on infrastructure projects, docs suggest
Spotify is said to plan new version of free music service
Via awards $46M refurbisment contract to Cad Railway
'Nothing has been done': Scotiabank CEO warns on lack of pipeline progress
Uber launches new app for its drivers amid pay, treatment outcry
Ikea prepares for a future of 'small spaces'
Transcontinental opens door to Amazon with Coveris packaging takeover
CIBC looking to raise up to US$240M in FirstCaribbean stock offering
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter sees NAFTA deal in the near term
Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent in licence squabble
Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt fundraising 'misunderstanding'
Zuckerberg touts 'philosophical shift' on Capitol Hill
Asian carriers dominate TripAdvisor’s world’s best airlines rankings
Volkswagen may replace CEO in management overhaul
Tesla's Musk, NTSB chairman have 'constructive conversation' after fatal crash
Bayer shares rise on report of U.S. antitrust deal on Monsanto
Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems
McDonald's plans to expand its Nordic business
Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers today: Report
Commodities
News
Show
Guests
Oil
Gold
Marijuana News
Silver
Notley: Alberta prepared to buy Trans Mountain outright
WTO creates two dispute settlement panels to review U.S. softwood duties
If B.C. doesn't back down, Canada should cut their funds: Kenney
Kinder Morgan's pipeline pause puts pressure on Trudeau to act
'I'm concerned': Ex-ambassador fears fallout over Trans Mountain
Exxon, Qatar reportedly in talks for potential U.S. shale deal
‘Too much at stake’: Notley calls for more action against B.C. as Trans Mountain in doubt
Canopy tops BCE, Manulife as marijuana stock trading ramps up
Saudi Arabia is said to signal ambition for US$80 oil price
Why crude-by-rail can’t save the oil patch if Trans Mountain dies
Ontario realtors call for stronger protections against marijuana grow-ops
Monsanto surges after report U.S. will allow Bayer takeover
Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes
Investors ‘particularly negative’ about Canada lately: Keyera CEO
Canadian energy seen needing action, not ‘bro hugs,’ selfies: Money manager
Kinder Morgan falls, CEO says political solution needed for Trans Mountain
Don’t let Trans Mountain expansion suffer same fate as Energy East, Cenovus CEO warns
Technology
News
Video
The Disruptors
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Zuckerberg touts 'philosophical shift' on Capitol Hill
Spotify is said to plan new version of free music service
@Bitcoin account back on Twitter after suspension
Zuckerberg's hearings may mark end of Facebook's 'move fast, break things' era
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrencies
Wireless contracts are still biggest irritation for consumers, telecom commission says
The future will destroy you: How streaming's past, present inform Spotify's market destiny
Facebook problems 'my mistake,' Zuckerberg to tell U.S. Congress
BNN Presents: The AI Arms Race
Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs to test Toronto smart-city tech this summer, start building in 2020
Canadian online bartering community Bunz launches digital currency BTZ
Facebook suspends another data firm, Cubeyou, in wake of privacy scandal
Apple launches red iPhone 8 to freshen lineup mid-cycle
Vote Mark Cuban?: Billionaire hints at why he'd be a viable Trump alternative
California proposes allowing self-driving cars to pick up passengers without backup driver
'Assassin's Creed' makers set up Winnipeg office
Canadian firm tied to Facebook data scandal got $100K from feds in 2017
Facebook shifting focus to Europe amid data scandal fallout
Samsung Electronics reports surprise Q1 profit beat despite Korean chip boom concerns
Economics
News
Video
NAFTA
The Takeaway with Amanda Lang
'Progressive' agenda has no place in free trade agreements: China's ambassador to Canada
Optimism in the Canadian economy hits 2-year low: CPA
China's Xi reiterates plan to cut car tariffs amid U.S. trade tension
Vote Mark Cuban?: Billionaire hints at why he'd be a viable Trump alternative
Head of Rio Tinto's aluminum division hopes 'common sense' will prevail on trade actions
Saskatchewan projects smaller deficit in first budget under Moe
Loonie hits six-week high as trade tensions ebb, oil climbs
Fed's Kaplan says trade issues with China won't resolve soon
Bank of Canada says firms positive about future, but bracing for moderation ahead
Cars, cows, and a half-sunset: Here's how NAFTA 2.0 could look
No new NAFTA deal this week, but 80% chance for early May: Mexico minister
China is said to be evaluating yuan devaluation as a tool in trade spat
Kuroda says BOJ eventually needs to consider how to normalize policy
China blames U.S for trade frictions, says negotiations impossible
NAFTA partners scramble to reach preliminary deal as talks enter 'intensive' phase
Loonie could fall to 63 U.S. cents by end of 2019: Currency expert
Loonie retreats from 5-week high as oil and stocks slide
ETFs
News
Video
Berman's Call
These AI-powered ETFs see consumer stocks as the new dividend kings
Larry Berman: Will FANG stocks take the market down?
SEC readying new rules to speed ETF approvals
John Hood's Top Picks: March 22, 2018
ETF report: A way to play the run in U.S. regional banks
Canada's first blockchain ETF: One month after launch
ETF report: How Da Mao the panda fared with his ETF pick
Investors are flocking to this new Canadian women leadership ETF
ETF report: Oilman T. Boone Pickens inspires latest energy ETF
ETF report: First actively-managed blockchain ETF launches in Canada
Tyler Mordy's Top Picks: Feb. 26, 2018
Som Seif says he's readying for if 'ETF industry goes to zero'
ETF report: U.S. regulators probe volatility ETF issues
Brooke Thackray's Top Picks: Feb. 22, 2018
Mike Newton discusses the Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
Evolve launches 'CARS' automobile ETF
Tyler Mordy's Top Picks: Feb. 26, 2018
New marijuana ETF lists on NEO Exchange
Evolve launches marijuana ETF as it eyes global growth
Fidelity halts investor purchases on 3 VIX-focused ETFs
C-Suite Interviews
News
Video
TD Bank CEO Masrani fears trade tensions could bring on recession
BlackBerry's self-driving car plans not deterred by Uber crash: Chen
Canada might have missed the boat on LNG: Leo de Bever
Lundin Gold closes US$400 financing to finish project in Ecuador
'April, if not sooner': Toymaker sees Toys 'R' Us Canada suffering without quick solution
Canada might have missed the boat on LNG: Leo de Bever
AutoCanada CEO: We're using Couche-Tard's playbook for U.S. expansion
Wheaton Precious Metals looking at opportunities in blockchain
Cenovus CEO declares economy at risk amid ‘urgent need’ for pipelines
AGT Food continues to face oversupply, Indian tariffs and fumigation rules
Facebook's premise is 'almost the antithesis of privacy,' says SocialFlow CEO
How tougher mortgage rules impact Equitable and other alternative lenders - Part 1
BlackBerry transformed to what it was already good at, CEO Chen says
Birchcliff CEO: It took The U.S. eight years to do what Canada's energy did in a century
Government has to find ways to attract investments to Canada: Chamber of Commerce CEO
Trudeau should worry about NAFTA behind closed doors: Manley
Simons 'seriously considering' outside capital as it gets stretched from its expansion
Alaris CEO: 9% dividend is safe despite recent stock decline
U.S. tariffs distort whole NAFTA negotiation process: Perrin Beatty
U.S. tax reform 'wasn't a big thing' for us: Algonquin Power CEO
Apr 4, 2018
