‘We are going to get this done’: Morneau aims to ease fears over Trans Mountain as tensions mount

Morneau: Government will use 'all tools' available to get pipeline built

Bill Morneau is reiterating his commitment to getting Kinder Morgan’s controversial Trans Mountain expansion project completed.

“We need to be able to continue getting big things done in this country,” the federal finance minister said in an interview with BNN Wednesday evening.

“We know that the ability to create great jobs is about business investment – and when the federal government says we’ve approved a project, the project needs to go forward,” he added. “We need people around the world to say they can do business in Canada.”

The comments come after Morneau met with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Wednesday afternoon. He offered few details on their conversation, saying doing so would be “irresponsible” because discussions are ongoing.

He did stress his commitment to an agreement “in short order,” noting the fact that the project “clearly” falls under federal jurisdiction, and that Ottawa will explore every option at its disposal.

“We have the resolve to use all tools – legal, regulatory, financial – to make sure that we get this project done. We know it’s in the best interest of Canada,” Morneau said.

The federal government has been facing mounting pressure from business leaders across the country, who have stressed that Canada’s reputation is at risk if the project doesn’t go through since Sunday when Kinder Morgan Canada set a May 31 deadline to keep the project alive.

The finance minister said he recognizes the sense of urgency over the project and is working “diligently” with all parties involved.

“We are going to get this done,” Morneau said. “I appreciate that Canadians want it to happen quickly – and so do we. And we’re going to make it happen.”