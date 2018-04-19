‘We just have to keep selling’: Tory pitches Toronto’s film industry to Amazon, Netflix in L.A.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is on a mission to bring more business to the city’s film and television industry.

Tory is in Los Angeles again after visiting the city a few years ago with the same goal of pitching Toronto as a great place to make movies and television.

“We just have to keep selling,” Tory told BNN in an interview from L.A. Thursday. “You can’t assume that your last visit was enough to make sure that people remember that Toronto – among other Canadian cities – is a great place to make movies and TV shows.”

Tory will be meeting with a number of big media players including Netflix and Amazon, who he notes are relatively new to the scene when it comes to doing big productions across North America.

He said when he meets with Amazon, he will make the case that the tech giant should invest in Toronto film and television for the same reasons the company shortlisted Toronto for Amazon’s second headquarters.

“It’s a very competitive marketplace and we want that business to come to Toronto because we want those jobs in Canada,” he said.

The amount of media production investment in Toronto has been on the rise, reaching $2 billion in 2016, up from 1.5 billion the year prior, according to the City of Toronto. But Tory said he wants to grow that number even more.

“We’re capable of it,” he said. “We’ve got the talent.”

“But the orders won’t come if we don’t come and ask for them.”