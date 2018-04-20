{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Wells Fargo to pay US$1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

    Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

    A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

    A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

    NEW YORK -- Wells Fargo is being fined a combined US$1 billion by two federal regulators for abuses tied to its mortgage and auto lending businesses.

    The bank will pay US$500 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, its main bank regulator, as well as $500 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

    This is the first fine that Mick Mulvaney, appointed as acting director of the CFPB by President Trump, has imposed since he took over the bureau in late November.

    Wells Fargo was fined US$100 million by the CFPB in September 2016 after its employees opened as many as 3.5 million bank and credit card accounts without getting customers' authorization. The bank has been under investigation for other practices since then.
     