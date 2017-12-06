WestJet to expand fleet by 2020

WestJet Airlines Ltd on Wednesday said it expects to grow its number of aircraft to 96 by 2020 from 51 at the end of third quarter 2017.

WestJet's new ultra-low-cost-carrier Swoop is expected to begin service in the summer of 2018, as other upstart carriers eye a similar time frame.

The company on its investor day said it is targeting an annual operating margin of between 10 percent and 12 percent in 2018 to 2020.