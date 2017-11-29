Bitcoin is booming. Over just one day – from 9 a.m. ET Tuesday until the same time Wednesday morning – the value of the world’s foremost cryptocurrency increased by US$1,565.83 to more than US$11,000.

Below, BNN takes a look at what that single day of bitcoin profits could buy.

18 actual coins

The Royal Canadian Mint is selling a pure silver coin honouring the 50th anniversary of the Order of Canada for US$85.53 each.

50th Anniversary of the Order of Canada commemorative coin (Image courtesy of mint.ca)

One month of rent in Toronto

Getting an average-priced one-bedroom condo in Toronto costs roughly $2,000 per month, according to the latest data from Padmapper. That works out to roughly US$1,550.

Condo buildings line both sides of Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto on August 31, 2017. (Reuters)

A new (used) car

It may not exactly be fresh off the lot, but this 1993 Mercury Cougar costs just US$1,295 and still “drives great.”

Used 1993 Mercury Cougar XR7 (Image courtesy of autotrader.com)

Actual gold

With the current price of gold running just under US$1,300 per ounce, one day of bitcoin gains would be enough to buy an ounce of gold with enough left over to pick up a gold-like watch.

(Image courtesy of The Canadian Press)

A bitcoin printing press

Rather than buying bitcoins directly, some opt for acquiring them the original way: by devoting a certain proportion of their computer’s graphics processing power to “mining” bitcoin. Picking up five of these advanced graphics processors for roughly US$1,500 would effectively create a bitcoin mint.