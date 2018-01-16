Vancouver-based Glacier Media says it is closing a weekly newspaper that has served Whistler, B.C., since 1976.

The Whistler Question, located in the ski resort region 120 kilometres north of Vancouver, is expected to publish its last edition on Jan. 23.

Glacier vice-president of content Tim Shoults says the company decided to close the newspaper to save money and because it owns another weekly in the same market, the Pique Newsmagazine.

He says the newsroom staff of the Question will continue to be employed at the sister publication.

Last month, Glacier Media stopped publishing the Westender newspaper in Vancouver and moved staff to other operations.

Shoults says it also reduced frequency of publication of the North Shore News and Richmond News community newspapers in the Vancouver area.