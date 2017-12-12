Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday that Xerox Corp (XRX.N) "desperately" needed new leadership, arguing that the printer manufacturer was slow to launch new products and grow revenue.

Icahn's remarks, in an open letter to Xerox shareholders, come a day after he named four nominees to the company's board of directors.

The nominations followed the resignation of Jonathan Christodoro, whom Icahn placed on Xerox's board last June. Christodoro had a difference of opinion with the board.

On Monday, Xerox backed its yearly earnings forecast and highlighted the 30-per-cent increase in its stock price this year as a sign of investor confidence.

"To be clear, the primary reason Xerox stock is up 30 per cent year-to-date is the Conduent spinoff that I spent over a year fighting for," Icahn said in the letter.

Xerox split itself in two last year, spinning off its business process outsourcing unit into Conduent Inc (CNDT.N).