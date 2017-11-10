18m ago
34% of Canadians say Morneau is doing a poor job: Survey
Morneau gets mixed reviews in opinion poll
Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s tax reform debacle hasn’t completely cratered Canadians’ opinion of him, according to a new survey from Nanos Research, conducted on behalf of CTV News.
The poll found 57 per cent of Canadians think the Finance Minister is doing an average to good job in his role, with 34 per cent saying he’s doing poor work. The remaining nine per cent are unsure.
ALL EYES ON MORNEAU
Nanos Research said Morneau’s popularity has taken the smallest hit in Quebec, where only 20.5 per cent of respondents said he has done a poor to very poor job. In contrast, that figure more than doubles in the prairies, long a bastion of Canadian conservatism. Men are more likely than women to take a negative view of the finance minister, as are younger Canadians.
The survey, conducted from November 4th to the 7th, polled 1,000 Canadians and carries a 3.1 per cent margin of error, 19 times out of 20.
