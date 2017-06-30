VANCOUVER -- Here are five things about British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan, who became premier-designate on Thursday after the Liberals were defeated in a non-confidence vote in the legislature.

Born in 1959 and raised in Victoria, the youngest of four children. Father died of a brain aneurysm when he was 18 months old.

Earned a bachelor of arts degree from Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., and a master of arts degree from Sydney University in Australia.

Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2008 and was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.

Was was first elected MLA for Malahat-Juan de Fuca in 2005 and re-elected for Juan de Fuca in 2009 and 2013. Acclaimed party leader in 2014.

Married his wife, Ellie, in 1984. They have two sons, Nate and Evan.