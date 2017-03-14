The Air Miles Reward Program announced changes to its loyalty rewards programs Monday promising “more flexibility and better service” to its members.

The company announced that starting Apr. 3 its online rewards catalogue would be available to all Air Miles customers as well as a tiered pricing structure that would allow 10 and 20 per cent off purchases to its Gold and Onyx-level members respectively.

It also altered the structure of its rewards categories to make 40 per cent of the company’s merchandise available for purchase with credit card and Dream Miles.

"After carefully listening to the feedback from our Collectors, we are rolling out these enhancements to help ensure we remain Canada's favourite loyalty program,” said Blair Cameron, head of the Air Miles Reward Program. We are firmly committed to delivering more rewards options, improved Collector communications, and expanded customer service."

Air Miles cancels plans to have points expire following customer uproar LoyaltyOne, the company that runs Air Miles, announced Thursday it was cancelling plans that would have collectors lose any miles not used within five years. BNN's Jameson Berkow has the details.

Air Miles recently faced a customer backlash for expiration dates on loyalty points. Points not used within five years were slated to expire on Dec. 31, 2016, leading many points collectors to redeem before the deadline.

The company reversed the decision, leading to further outrage from the customers that had rushed to cash in their points.

Air Miles apologized for the incident on Mar. 1 with Cameron admitting he’d learned “very difficult, public and humbling lessons.”

Metro CEO Eric La Flèche said in January his company was considering a move away from Air Miles as a result of the incident.

"It has been rocky this fall with Air Miles, no doubt about that," La Flèche said after the company's annual meeting.