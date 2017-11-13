{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    ​Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

    Jeffrey Dastin, Reuters

    Lord of the Rings

    Elijah Wood stars in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' , Image courtesy of New Line Productions, Inc. via IMDB.com

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Monday said it bought the global television rights to 'The Lord of the Rings' for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

    The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

    Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring,' the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy.