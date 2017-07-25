Apple CEO promised Trump three manufacturing plants in U.S.: Report

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the United States, the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying.

"I spoke to (Cook), he's promised me three big plants - big, big, big," Trump told the Journal in an interview on Tuesday.

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.