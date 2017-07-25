{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Apple CEO promised Trump three manufacturing plants in U.S.: Report

    Supantha Mukherjee, Reuters

    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Tim Cook , AP Photo/Evan Vucci

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the United States, the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying.

    "I spoke to (Cook), he's promised me three big plants - big, big, big," Trump told the Journal in an interview on Tuesday.

    Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.