5h ago
Are you a business news guru? Test yourself with BNN’s 2016 year-end quiz
BNN.ca Staff
It’s been a year of big takeovers, dramatic headlines and unexpected events that markets couldn’t predict. So, do you remember everything that happened?
Test your business knowledge and see if you can you ace BNN’s 2016 news quiz. Good luck!
1. What was the largest M&A transaction for a Canadian company this year?
a. Enbridge’s acquisition of Spectra Energy
b. TransCanada’s acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group
c. PotashCorp’s merger with Agrium
d. BCE’s acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services
2. Which BlackBerry device did CEO and Executive Chairman John Chen tell BNN that he has never used?
a. Curve
b. Priv
c. Playbook
d. Torch
3. The Canadian dollar fell as low as 68.07 cents against the U.S. dollar early in the year. Along the way, it had its longest-ever losing streak against its U.S. counterpart. How many days did it last?
a. 12
b. 13
c. 14
d. 15
4. As of 2016, what was the Tax-Free Savings Account’s (TFSA) total cumulative contribution room since its inception?
a. $41,000
b. $5,500
c. $46,500
d. There is no limit
5. Which of these people was not CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during 2016?
a. Michael Pearson
b. Robert Ingram
c. Howard Schiller
d. Joseph Papa
6. Canadian Oil Sands was taken over in a $6.6-billion all-stock deal in January. Which company was the buyer?
a. TransCanada
b. Enbridge
c. Cenovus Energy
d. Suncor Energy
7. Which Canadian bank CEO told BNN that he was “concerned” about Vancouver and Toronto’s housing prices, and called on the federal government to raise down payment rules again?
a. Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Bharat Masrani
b, Royal Bank of Canada CEO David McKay
c. Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Brian Porter
d. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CEO Victor Dodig
8. Which U.S. railroad did Canada Pacific Railway attempt to merge with earlier this year?
a. Kansas City Southern Railway
b. BNSF Railway
c. Norfolk Southern
d. Union Pacific Railroad
9. How many times did the Bank of Canada change its benchmark interest rate in 2016?
a. Once
b. Twice
c. Three times
d. Zero times
10. How many grocery stores are now authorized to sell alcohol in Ontario?
a. 67
b. 50
c. 14
d. 133
11. Which video streaming service announced it was shutting down in Canada this year?
a. Amazon Prime Video
b. Rogers and Shaw’s Shomi
c. Sony's Crackle
d. Videotron’s Club Illico
Full answer key: 1 – a, 2 – c, 3 – a, 4 – c, 5 – b, 6 – d, 7 – c, 8 – c, 9 – d, 10 – a, 11 - b.