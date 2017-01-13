Bank of America earns US$4.7B in Q4, beating expectations

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of US$4.7 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of $22.56 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.99 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.62 billion.

Bank of America shares have risen almost 4 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 1 per cent. The stock has risen 50 per cent in the last 12 months.

