2h ago
Bank of Canada lowers minimum purchase amount of bonds at auctions
Reuters,
OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada said on Friday it will reduce its minimum purchase amount of Canadian government nominal bonds at auctions to 14 per cent from the current 15 per cent, effective immediately.
The central bank said the change was for balance sheet purposes only and has no implications for monetary policy. It will continue to indicate its intentions for minimum purchases on the call for tenders for each offering of nominal bonds.