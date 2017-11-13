Brookfield bids US$14B to acquire further stake in GGP

TORONTO -- Brookfield Property Partners LP announced a $18.8-billion stock-and-cash offer to buy out the shares of U.S. shopping mall owner GGP Inc. that it does not already own.

The company (BPY_u.TO) already holds a 34 per cent stake in GGP (GGP.N).

GGP, an owner-operator of regional shopping malls across the U.S., said it has formed a special committee of its non-executive, independent directors to review and consider the offer.

Brian Kingston, chief executive officer of Brookfield Property Group, said this was an opportunity to leverage its expertise to grow, transform or reposition GGP's shopping centres to create long-term value.

"Brookfield's access to large-scale capital and deep operating expertise across multiple real estate sectors combined with GGP's high-quality retail asset base will allow us to maximize the value of these irreplaceable assets," he said in a statement on Monday.

Under the bid, Brookfield is offering $29 in cash or 0.9656 of a Brookfield Property Partners unit in exchange for each GGP share.

The amount of cash offered is capped at $9.4 billion, while the number of shares offered is limited to 309 million, worth roughly $9.4 billion.

Brookfield says the offer is a premium of 21 per cent to where GGP shares were trading before reports of a possible offer last week.