Bruce Murray, CEO & chief investment officer, The Murray Wealth Group

FOCUS: North American Equities

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

At The Murray Wealth Group, we believe we are in a long duration bull market driven by continuing global economic strength and a productivity boom brought upon us by the application of robotics and other artificial intelligence. Business models are changing and challenging some sectors heavily. Retail and media for example, are being upended by newer internet based business models from the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon. We also are looking at other sectors for growing businesses like healthcare and leisure, as the worlds population ages and living standards increase. Examples of companies we like are Celgene with a plethora of new drugs and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines driven by increased travel demand from Europe, Asia and America. Our investment style is disciplined and controlled by both target prices and portfolio weights.

TOP PICKS

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL.N) - Last purchased on September 19, 2017 at US$42.54

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINES (RCL.N) - Last purchased on February 17, 2017 at US$95.68

MEDICAL FACILITIES (DR.TO) - Last purchased on August 28, 2017 at $14.64