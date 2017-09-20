12h ago
Bruce Murray's Top Picks: September 20, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Bruce Murray, CEO & chief investment officer, The Murray Wealth Group
FOCUS: North American Equities
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
At The Murray Wealth Group, we believe we are in a long duration bull market driven by continuing global economic strength and a productivity boom brought upon us by the application of robotics and other artificial intelligence. Business models are changing and challenging some sectors heavily. Retail and media for example, are being upended by newer internet based business models from the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon. We also are looking at other sectors for growing businesses like healthcare and leisure, as the worlds population ages and living standards increase. Examples of companies we like are Celgene with a plethora of new drugs and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines driven by increased travel demand from Europe, Asia and America. Our investment style is disciplined and controlled by both target prices and portfolio weights.
TOP PICKS
NEWELL BRANDS (NWL.N) - Last purchased on September 19, 2017 at US$42.54
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINES (RCL.N) - Last purchased on February 17, 2017 at US$95.68
MEDICAL FACILITIES (DR.TO) - Last purchased on August 28, 2017 at $14.64
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NWL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|RCL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DR
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS
CBS CORP (CBS.N) - Sold at US$60.70 on December 1, 2016
- Then: $55.55
- Now: $59.08
- Return: 6.35%
- Total return: 7.57%
CELGENE (CELG.O)
- Then: $104.67
- Now: $144.29
- Return: 37.85%
- Total return: 37.85%
DOLLAR TREE (DLTR.O)
- Then: $76.43
- Now: $83.41
- Return: 9.13%
- Total return: 9.13%
TOTAL AVERAGE RETURN: 18.18%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CBS
|N
|N
|N
|CELG
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DLTR
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
TMWG GLOBAL GROWTH
The MWG Global Equity Growth Fund is the core equity product for the majority of our clients. This portfolio consists of approximately 40 stocks, the majority of which are best-in-class global companies. Stocks in this portfolio tend to exhibit higher than average growth characteristics.
PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2017
1 Month: 1.25% Fund
1 Year: 16.6% Fund
Since Inception 2.17 years: 10.31%
Since Inception* Index:
* Identify if your fund’s returns are based on reinvested dividends. Returns provided must be net of fees!
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Alphabet (GOOG) 5.8%
- Facebook (FB) 4.9%
- TD Bank (TD) 4.6%
- Magna (MG) 4.3%
- Celgene (CELG) 4.2%
WEBSITE: www.tmwg.ca