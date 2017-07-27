{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    51m ago

    ​Cameco to pay fraction of proposed amount to settle U.S. tax dispute

    Reuters

    Cameco

    A Cameco worker during a media tour of the uranium mine in Cigar Lake , The Canadian Press

    SASKATOON -- Cameco Corp. (CCO.TO) says it has settled a tax dispute with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that will see it pay far less than was originally proposed.

    The uranium miner says it is required to pay US$122,000 instead of an originally proposed charge of US$122 million.

    Cameco disclosed the settlement as it reported a loss of C$2 million for its latest quarter compared with a loss of C$137 million a year ago as it continued to face difficult market conditions.

    On a per-share basis for the quarter ended June 30, the company said it broke even compared with a loss of 35 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it lost C$44 million or 11 cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of C$57 million or 14 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue in the quarter totalled C$470 million, up from C$466 million.
     