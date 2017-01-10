The value of Canadian building permits fell by 0.1 per cent in November from October, though that was not as steep a decline as analysts had expected, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

Construction intentions declined mostly in Alberta following a spike in the previous month due to impending changes to the Alberta Building Code.

The total value of residential building permits dropped by 1.6 per cent in November on declining construction intentions for single-family dwellings in Alberta.

The non-residential sector increased 3.0 per cent on planned institutional and industrial buildings.