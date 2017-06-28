Canada’s outstanding young leaders are being honoured as Canada’s Top 40 under 40 for 2017.

The list includes a who’s-who of Canadian achievement including CEOs, the nation’s top technological and medical minds and a multiple Olympic gold medallist.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the selection of this year’s Top 40. Our team reviewed hundreds of packages submitted by outstanding nominees, each one unique and every one inspiring,” said Caldwell’s Managing Partner for Canada Elan Pratzer.  “It’s been a very exciting process ⎼ Canada has an impressive amount of innovative, creative, hard-working individuals who haven’t yet turned 40! As a country, we should all be extremely proud of our young leaders and feel very confident in Canada’s future.”

The recipients, selected from more than 900 nominations nationwide were selected by an advisory board that includes the likes of CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky and FirstEnergy co- founder W. Brett Wilson, among others.

BNN will be airing a special interview series on the recipients at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer called Canada’s Next Leaders. The series will feature the 40 under 40 recipients and explore the challenges and opportunities they face going forward.

Here are the 2017 Top 40 under 40 honourees:

 

CANADA'S TOP 40 UNDER 40

 
NAME POSITION COMPANY LOCATION SECTOR
Taylor Ablitt Co-Founder & CEO Diply London, Ont. Entertainment/Media
Melody Adhami President & COO Plastic Mobile Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology
Sachin Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer Think Research Corporation Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer &
 Head of RBC Research		 RBC Toronto, Ont. Financial Services
Ben Almond
 		 Regional Managing Director &
SVP, Canada		 CH2M Burnaby, B.C. Professional Services
Corey Berman President & Co-Founder Koru Distribution Toronto, Ont. Consumer/Retail
Liam Brunham

 		 Assistant Professor &
Principal Investigator,
Centre for Heart Lung Innovation		  University of British Columbia Vancouver, B.C. Academia
Scott Burrows
 		 Senior Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer		 Pembina Pipeline Corporation Calgary, Alta. Energy/Resoures
Carinne Chambers-Saini Chief Executive Officer Diva International Inc. Kitchener, Ont. Consumer/Retail
Ian Crosby Co-Founder & CEO Bench Vancouver, B.C. Financial Services
Paul Desmarais III Senior Vice President Power Corporation of Canada Montreal, Que. Financial Services
Avik Dey
 		 Managing Director,
Head of Natural Resources		 Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board		 Toronto, Ont. Financial Services
Tariq Fancy Founder & CEO The Rumie Initiative Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology
Jonathan Ferrari Co-Founder & CEO Goodfood Market Corp. Saint-Laurent, Que. Consumer/Retail
Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer Shopify Ottawa, Ont. eCommerce
Cody Green Founder & Co-CEO Canada Drives Vancouver, B.C. FinTech
Dr. Patrick T. Gunning
 		 Canada Research Chair &
Professor in Medicinal Chemistry		 University of Toronto
Mississauga		 Mississauga, Ont. Academia
Reetu Gupta
 		 Chief Operating Officer The Easton's Group &
The Gupta Group		 Markham, Ont. Real Estate
Jeremy Gutsche Chief Executive Officer Trend Hunter Toronto, Ont. Professional Services
Michael Katchen Co-Founder & CEO Wealthsimple Toronto, Ont. FinTech
Brad Katsuyama Co-Founder & CEO IEX Group New York, USA Financial Services
Bilal Khan Founding Managing Director OneEleven Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology
Alexandre Lefebvre President  Lefebvre Group Laval, Que. Industrial
Tony Lourakis Chief Executive Officer Fleet Complete Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology
Matias Marquez
 		 Founder and
Chief Operating Officer		 Buyatab Online Inc. Vancouver, B.C. eCommerce
Rachel Mielke Founder & CEO Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc. Regina, Sask.  
Robert Niven Founder & CEO CarbonCure Technologies Inc. Dartmouth, N.S. Industrial
Thomas Park
 		 Assistant Vice President,
Operations & Strategy		 Business Development Bank
of Canada, BDC Capital		 Montreal, Que. Financial Services
Dr. Nav Persaud
 		 Staff Physician &
Assistant Professor		 St. Michael's Hospital and
University of Toronto		 Toronto, Ont. Healthcare
Shahrzad Rafati Founder & CEO BroadbandTV Vancouver, B.C. Entertainment/Media
Hossein Rahnama
 		 CEO & Professor Flybits Inc., Ryerson University
& MIT Media Lab		 Toronto IT/Technology
Irfhan Rawji Principal Totem Capital Corporation Calgary, Alta. Financial Services
Alex Robertson Chief Executive Officer Camp Oochigeas Toronto, Ont. Not-for-Profit
David Segal Co-Founder DAVIDsTEA and Mad Radish Ottawa, Ont. Consumer/Retail
Joshua Simair Co-Founder and CEO SkipTheDishes Winnipeg, Man. IT/Technology
Matt Switzer
 		 Senior Vice President,
Strategy & Corporate Development		 Hootsuite Vancouver, B.C. IT/Technology
Katie Telford
 		 Chief of Staff  Office of the Prime Minister
of Canada		 Ottawa, Ont. Government
Dr. Aristotle Voineskos

 		 Director, Slaight Family Centre for Youth
in Transition & Associate Professor,
Psychiatry,  University of Toronto		 Centre for 
Addiction and Mental Health 		 Toronto, Ont. Healthcare
Hayley Wickenheiser

 

CEO, Philanthropist & 
six-time Olympian
 

 Wick Hockey  Calgary, Alta. Other 
Kristen Wood Creator & CEO THE TEN SPOT® beauty bars Toronto, Ont. Consumer/Retail

 

 

TOP 40 UNDER 40: BY THE NUMBERS

Geographic Breakdown: Ontario (22), B.C. (7), Quebec (4), Alberta (3), Atlantic Canada (1), Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1).

Sector: IT/Technology (8), Financial Services (7), Consumer/Retail (6), Academia (2), eCommerce (2), Entertainment/Media (2), Fintech (2), Healthcare (2), Not-for-Profit (2), Professional Services (2), Energy (1), Real Estate (1), Other (1).

Gender: Male (31), Female (9)