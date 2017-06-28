4h ago
Canada's 2017 Top 40 Under 40
BNN.ca Staff
Canada’s outstanding young leaders are being honoured as Canada’s Top 40 under 40 for 2017.
The list includes a who’s-who of Canadian achievement including CEOs, the nation’s top technological and medical minds and a multiple Olympic gold medallist.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the selection of this year’s Top 40. Our team reviewed hundreds of packages submitted by outstanding nominees, each one unique and every one inspiring,” said Caldwell’s Managing Partner for Canada Elan Pratzer. “It’s been a very exciting process ⎼ Canada has an impressive amount of innovative, creative, hard-working individuals who haven’t yet turned 40! As a country, we should all be extremely proud of our young leaders and feel very confident in Canada’s future.”
The recipients, selected from more than 900 nominations nationwide were selected by an advisory board that includes the likes of CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky and FirstEnergy co- founder W. Brett Wilson, among others.
BNN will be airing a special interview series on the recipients at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer called Canada’s Next Leaders. The series will feature the 40 under 40 recipients and explore the challenges and opportunities they face going forward.
Here are the 2017 Top 40 under 40 honourees:
|Taylor Ablitt
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Diply
|London, Ont.
|Entertainment/Media
|Melody Adhami
|President & COO
|Plastic Mobile
|Toronto, Ont.
|IT/Technology
|Sachin Aggarwal
|Chief Executive Officer
|Think Research Corporation
|Toronto, Ont.
|IT/Technology
|Foteini Agrafioti
|Chief Science Officer &
Head of RBC Research
|RBC
|Toronto, Ont.
|Financial Services
|Ben Almond
|Regional Managing Director &
SVP, Canada
|CH2M
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Professional Services
|Corey Berman
|President & Co-Founder
|Koru Distribution
|Toronto, Ont.
|Consumer/Retail
|Liam Brunham
|Assistant Professor &
Principal Investigator,
Centre for Heart Lung Innovation
|University of British Columbia
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Academia
|Scott Burrows
|Senior Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|Calgary, Alta.
|Energy/Resoures
|Carinne Chambers-Saini
|Chief Executive Officer
|Diva International Inc.
|Kitchener, Ont.
|Consumer/Retail
|Ian Crosby
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Bench
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Financial Services
|Paul Desmarais III
|Senior Vice President
|Power Corporation of Canada
|Montreal, Que.
|Financial Services
|Avik Dey
|Managing Director,
Head of Natural Resources
|Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board
|Toronto, Ont.
|Financial Services
|Tariq Fancy
|Founder & CEO
|The Rumie Initiative
|Toronto, Ont.
|IT/Technology
|Jonathan Ferrari
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Goodfood Market Corp.
|Saint-Laurent, Que.
|Consumer/Retail
|Harley Finkelstein
|Chief Operating Officer
|Shopify
|Ottawa, Ont.
|eCommerce
|Cody Green
|Founder & Co-CEO
|Canada Drives
|Vancouver, B.C.
|FinTech
|Dr. Patrick T. Gunning
|Canada Research Chair &
Professor in Medicinal Chemistry
|University of Toronto
Mississauga
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Academia
|Reetu Gupta
|Chief Operating Officer
|The Easton's Group &
The Gupta Group
|Markham, Ont.
|Real Estate
|Jeremy Gutsche
|Chief Executive Officer
|Trend Hunter
|Toronto, Ont.
|Professional Services
|Michael Katchen
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Wealthsimple
|Toronto, Ont.
|FinTech
|Brad Katsuyama
|Co-Founder & CEO
|IEX Group
|New York, USA
|Financial Services
|Bilal Khan
|Founding Managing Director
|OneEleven
|Toronto, Ont.
|IT/Technology
|Alexandre Lefebvre
|President
|Lefebvre Group
|Laval, Que.
|Industrial
|Tony Lourakis
|Chief Executive Officer
|Fleet Complete
|Toronto, Ont.
|IT/Technology
|Matias Marquez
|Founder and
Chief Operating Officer
|Buyatab Online Inc.
|Vancouver, B.C.
|eCommerce
|Rachel Mielke
|Founder & CEO
|Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc.
|Regina, Sask.
|Robert Niven
|Founder & CEO
|CarbonCure Technologies Inc.
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Industrial
|Thomas Park
|Assistant Vice President,
Operations & Strategy
|Business Development Bank
of Canada, BDC Capital
|Montreal, Que.
|Financial Services
|Dr. Nav Persaud
|Staff Physician &
Assistant Professor
|St. Michael's Hospital and
University of Toronto
|Toronto, Ont.
|Healthcare
|Shahrzad Rafati
|Founder & CEO
|BroadbandTV
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Entertainment/Media
|Hossein Rahnama
|CEO & Professor
|Flybits Inc., Ryerson University
& MIT Media Lab
|Toronto
|IT/Technology
|Irfhan Rawji
|Principal
|Totem Capital Corporation
|Calgary, Alta.
|Financial Services
|Alex Robertson
|Chief Executive Officer
|Camp Oochigeas
|Toronto, Ont.
|Not-for-Profit
|David Segal
|Co-Founder
|DAVIDsTEA and Mad Radish
|Ottawa, Ont.
|Consumer/Retail
|Joshua Simair
|Co-Founder and CEO
|SkipTheDishes
|Winnipeg, Man.
|IT/Technology
|Matt Switzer
|Senior Vice President,
Strategy & Corporate Development
|Hootsuite
|Vancouver, B.C.
|IT/Technology
|Katie Telford
|Chief of Staff
|Office of the Prime Minister
of Canada
|Ottawa, Ont.
|Government
|Dr. Aristotle Voineskos
|Director, Slaight Family Centre for Youth
in Transition & Associate Professor,
Psychiatry, University of Toronto
|Centre for
Addiction and Mental Health
|Toronto, Ont.
|Healthcare
|Hayley Wickenheiser
|
CEO, Philanthropist &
|Wick Hockey
|Calgary, Alta.
|Other
|Kristen Wood
|Creator & CEO
|THE TEN SPOT® beauty bars
|Toronto, Ont.
|Consumer/Retail
TOP 40 UNDER 40: BY THE NUMBERS
Geographic Breakdown: Ontario (22), B.C. (7), Quebec (4), Alberta (3), Atlantic Canada (1), Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1).
Sector: IT/Technology (8), Financial Services (7), Consumer/Retail (6), Academia (2), eCommerce (2), Entertainment/Media (2), Fintech (2), Healthcare (2), Not-for-Profit (2), Professional Services (2), Energy (1), Real Estate (1), Other (1).
Gender: Male (31), Female (9)