Canada’s outstanding young leaders are being honoured as Canada’s Top 40 under 40 for 2017.

The list includes a who’s-who of Canadian achievement including CEOs, the nation’s top technological and medical minds and a multiple Olympic gold medallist.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the selection of this year’s Top 40. Our team reviewed hundreds of packages submitted by outstanding nominees, each one unique and every one inspiring,” said Caldwell’s Managing Partner for Canada Elan Pratzer. “It’s been a very exciting process ⎼ Canada has an impressive amount of innovative, creative, hard-working individuals who haven’t yet turned 40! As a country, we should all be extremely proud of our young leaders and feel very confident in Canada’s future.”

The recipients, selected from more than 900 nominations nationwide were selected by an advisory board that includes the likes of CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky and FirstEnergy co- founder W. Brett Wilson, among others.

BNN will be airing a special interview series on the recipients at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer called Canada’s Next Leaders. The series will feature the 40 under 40 recipients and explore the challenges and opportunities they face going forward.

Here are the 2017 Top 40 under 40 honourees:

CANADA'S TOP 40 UNDER 40 NAME POSITION COMPANY LOCATION SECTOR Taylor Ablitt Co-Founder & CEO Diply London, Ont. Entertainment/Media Melody Adhami President & COO Plastic Mobile Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology Sachin Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer Think Research Corporation Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer &

Head of RBC Research RBC Toronto, Ont. Financial Services Ben Almond

Regional Managing Director &

SVP, Canada CH2M Burnaby, B.C. Professional Services Corey Berman President & Co-Founder Koru Distribution Toronto, Ont. Consumer/Retail Liam Brunham



Assistant Professor &

Principal Investigator,

Centre for Heart Lung Innovation University of British Columbia Vancouver, B.C. Academia Scott Burrows

Senior Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer Pembina Pipeline Corporation Calgary, Alta. Energy/Resoures Carinne Chambers-Saini Chief Executive Officer Diva International Inc. Kitchener, Ont. Consumer/Retail Ian Crosby Co-Founder & CEO Bench Vancouver, B.C. Financial Services Paul Desmarais III Senior Vice President Power Corporation of Canada Montreal, Que. Financial Services Avik Dey

Managing Director,

Head of Natural Resources Canada Pension Plan

Investment Board Toronto, Ont. Financial Services Tariq Fancy Founder & CEO The Rumie Initiative Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology Jonathan Ferrari Co-Founder & CEO Goodfood Market Corp. Saint-Laurent, Que. Consumer/Retail Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer Shopify Ottawa, Ont. eCommerce Cody Green Founder & Co-CEO Canada Drives Vancouver, B.C. FinTech Dr. Patrick T. Gunning

Canada Research Chair &

Professor in Medicinal Chemistry University of Toronto

Mississauga Mississauga, Ont. Academia Reetu Gupta

Chief Operating Officer The Easton's Group &

The Gupta Group Markham, Ont. Real Estate Jeremy Gutsche Chief Executive Officer Trend Hunter Toronto, Ont. Professional Services Michael Katchen Co-Founder & CEO Wealthsimple Toronto, Ont. FinTech Brad Katsuyama Co-Founder & CEO IEX Group New York, USA Financial Services Bilal Khan Founding Managing Director OneEleven Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology Alexandre Lefebvre President Lefebvre Group Laval, Que. Industrial Tony Lourakis Chief Executive Officer Fleet Complete Toronto, Ont. IT/Technology Matias Marquez

Founder and

Chief Operating Officer Buyatab Online Inc. Vancouver, B.C. eCommerce Rachel Mielke Founder & CEO Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc. Regina, Sask. Robert Niven Founder & CEO CarbonCure Technologies Inc. Dartmouth, N.S. Industrial Thomas Park

Assistant Vice President,

Operations & Strategy Business Development Bank

of Canada, BDC Capital Montreal, Que. Financial Services Dr. Nav Persaud

Staff Physician &

Assistant Professor St. Michael's Hospital and

University of Toronto Toronto, Ont. Healthcare Shahrzad Rafati Founder & CEO BroadbandTV Vancouver, B.C. Entertainment/Media Hossein Rahnama

CEO & Professor Flybits Inc., Ryerson University

& MIT Media Lab Toronto IT/Technology Irfhan Rawji Principal Totem Capital Corporation Calgary, Alta. Financial Services Alex Robertson Chief Executive Officer Camp Oochigeas Toronto, Ont. Not-for-Profit David Segal Co-Founder DAVIDsTEA and Mad Radish Ottawa, Ont. Consumer/Retail Joshua Simair Co-Founder and CEO SkipTheDishes Winnipeg, Man. IT/Technology Matt Switzer

Senior Vice President,

Strategy & Corporate Development Hootsuite Vancouver, B.C. IT/Technology Katie Telford

Chief of Staff Office of the Prime Minister

of Canada Ottawa, Ont. Government Dr. Aristotle Voineskos



Director, Slaight Family Centre for Youth

in Transition & Associate Professor,

Psychiatry, University of Toronto Centre for

Addiction and Mental Health Toronto, Ont. Healthcare Hayley Wickenheiser



CEO, Philanthropist &

six-time Olympian

Wick Hockey Calgary, Alta. Other Kristen Wood Creator & CEO THE TEN SPOT® beauty bars Toronto, Ont. Consumer/Retail

TOP 40 UNDER 40: BY THE NUMBERS

Geographic Breakdown: Ontario (22), B.C. (7), Quebec (4), Alberta (3), Atlantic Canada (1), Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1).

Sector: IT/Technology (8), Financial Services (7), Consumer/Retail (6), Academia (2), eCommerce (2), Entertainment/Media (2), Fintech (2), Healthcare (2), Not-for-Profit (2), Professional Services (2), Energy (1), Real Estate (1), Other (1).

Gender: Male (31), Female (9)