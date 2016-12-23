OTTAWA - Canada's economy unexpectedly contracted at the start of the fourth quarter due to widespread weakness in the manufacturing sector and a decline in oil and gas extraction, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The gross domestic product was down 0.3 per cent in October, falling below economists' expectations for no growth. September was revised slightly higher to growth of 0.4 per cent from an originally reported 0.3 per cent.

The decline in October came after four consecutive months of growth and was likely to reinforce expectations that the economy slowed at the end of the year following a strong rebound in the third quarter.

“The GDP report is an ugly snowball of reality to the face of the economy to end the year after a nice run earlier in the fall," BMO Capital Markets Chief Economist Doug Porter wrote in a note to clients Friday.