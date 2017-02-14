{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    1h ago

    Canopy swings to profit as cannabis producer’s revenue surges 180%

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Flowering marijuana plants at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont.

    Flowering marijuana plants at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick

    Canopy Growth Corporation, Canada's largest medicinal marijuana producer, swung to a profit in its fiscal third quarter as revenue surged 180 per cent year-over-year.

    Canopy (WEED.TO) earned $3.0 million in the quarter, or $0.02 per diluted share. A year earlier, Canopy posted a $3.3-million net loss, or $0.04 per share. 

    Quarterly revenue hit $9.8 million in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, 2016 -- marking a 180 per cent surge over the year ago period. 

    "The third quarter provided new opportunities and challenges for our business, with demand largely exceeding supply throughout the quarter," Canopy CEO Bruce Linton said in a press release on Tuesday. "A function of our growing patient base, the time required to move from a record harvest to sale, and an extensive phenotyping exercise to establish breeding stock and further elevate our product offering all resulted in constrained product available for sale during the quarter."