    Cenovus launches hunt for new CEO as Brian Ferguson retires

    Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is hunting for a new chief executive officer after the company announced early Tuesday Brian Ferguson is retiring at the end of October.

    The news was disclosed just hours before the company held its investor day in Toronto, where Ferguson was expected to face questions about the company’s controversial $17.7-billion purchase of assets from ConocoPhillips. 

    Cenovus said in a release it will launch a “broad global search” for its next president and chief executive.

    “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brian for the significant contribution he has made to Cenovus,” said Cenovus Chair Pat Daniel in a statement.

    Ferguson will serve as an advisor to the board until March 31, 2018.

    Cenovus also announced on Tuesday it's aiming to sell up to $5 billion worth of non-core assets by the end of this year. It's also targeting $1 billion in cost reductions over the next three years.