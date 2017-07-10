Cogeco expanding in U.S. with US$1.4B MetroCast takeover

Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is buying MetroCast’s cable systems from Harron Communications as the Montreal-based telecommunications company aims to expand its U.S. footprint.

The US$1.4-billion purchase is being made via Cogeco’s Atlantic Broadband unit, with backing from the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

"The acquisition of the MetroCast cable systems allows Atlantic Broadband to increase its presence in the growing and lucrative U.S. cable market," said Cogeco Chief Executive Officer Louis Audet in a statement.

MetroCast operates in Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and boasts 233,000 subscribers. Its annual revenue this year is pegged at US$230 million. The deal also brings US$310 million in tax benefits for Atlantic Broadband.

“We are delighted to be partnering with CDPQ in this transaction, providing us with a long-term partner with a similar vision,” Audet said. “The partnership will enable us to pursue our growth objectives in the U.S. cable market in the future.”