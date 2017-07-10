{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Cogeco expanding in U.S. with US$1.4B MetroCast takeover

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Louis Audet, president and CEO of Cogeco

    Louis Audet, president and CEO of Cogeco, gets ready for the communication company's annual meeting Wednesday, January 14, 2015 in Montreal. , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is buying MetroCast’s cable systems from Harron Communications as the Montreal-based telecommunications company aims to expand its U.S. footprint.

    The US$1.4-billion purchase is being made via Cogeco’s Atlantic Broadband unit, with backing from the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec. 

    "The acquisition of the MetroCast cable systems allows Atlantic Broadband to increase its presence in the growing and lucrative U.S. cable market," said Cogeco Chief Executive Officer Louis Audet in a statement.

    MetroCast operates in Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and boasts 233,000 subscribers. Its annual revenue this year is pegged at US$230 million. The deal also brings US$310 million in tax benefits for Atlantic Broadband.

    “We are delighted to be partnering with CDPQ in this transaction, providing us with a long-term partner with a similar vision,” Audet said. “The partnership will enable us to pursue our growth objectives in the U.S. cable market in the future.”

     