Cole Kachur, senior wealth advisor at ScotiaWealth Management

Focus: Canadian equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

We expect the Canadian market to continue a slow grind ahead over the next six months. Investment fundamentals are still strong with good corporate earnings, stable inflation and a generally healthy economy. The majority of risks are geopolitical and any market decline due to NAFTA, Trump versus North Korea, Brexit or tax reform we would currently view as temporary and an opportunity to put cash to work.

We are currently favoring cyclicals such as industrials, financials, materials and energy. We continue to believe that the European markets will also perform well and have reduced U.S. exposure to take advantage of better relative valuation in select European/emerging markets.

TOP PICKS

PEMBINA PIPELINE (PPL.TO)

CARA OPERATIONS (CARA.TO)

EXCHANGE INCOME CORP. (EIF.TO)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/CLIENTS PPL Y Y Y CARA N N Y EIF Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: OCTOBER 26, 2016

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (MFC.TO)

Then: $19.48

Now: $25.93

Return: 33.11%

Total return: 37.61%

INTERTAPE POLYMER (ITP.TO)

Then: $22.94

Now: $20.02

Return: -12.73%

Total return: -9.85%

BOMBARDIER (BBDb.TO)

Then: $1.85

Now: $2.85

Return: 54.05%

Total return: 54.05-%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 27.27%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/CLIENTS MFC Y Y Y ITP Y Y Y BBDb N N N

