Couche-Tard keen on convenience store cannabis

    MONTREAL - Alimentation Couche-Tard is expressing interest in selling cannabis in its Quebec convenience stores.

    The company has hired a lobbyist to work on ensuring it has a place in the cannabis-distribution system Quebec will eventually set up.

    The province's official registry of lobbyists shows Marie-Eve Bedard began working on behalf of Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) last month and will continue doing so until next May.

    She will earn less than $10,000 for her work.

    Bedard is a former chief of staff to ex-Quebec health minister Yves Bolduc.

    Couche-Tard operates more than 2,000 stores in Canada but it is not clear whether the chain wants to sell cannabis outside of Quebec.