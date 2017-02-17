{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    3h ago

    Crescent Point jumps after report of activist interest

    Ian Vandaelle, chase producer, BNN

    An oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain

    An oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain, AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File

    Shares of Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) surged as much as 6.3 per cent after an unconfirmed report from DealReporter said an unidentified U.S. activist investor was circling the company. The report cited an investment banker as saying he heard a firm is building a position in the medium and light oil player, which has seen significant pressure on its share price over the course of the last three years. The report failed to identify the activist.

    Crescent Point was not immediately available for comment.

    Crescent Point could be a difficult candidate for activist intervention due to its large institutional investor base, a source familiar with Canadian board battles told BNN. Additionally, the source expressed incredulity activist investors are prepared to re-enter the Canadian energy patch without significant confidence they could gain a controlling stake in the target company.