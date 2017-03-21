David Dietze, founder, president and chief investment strategist of Point View Wealth Management, Inc.

Focus: U.S. equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

A VERY CAUTIOUS BULL

Markets have had a terrific run since the U.S. election, and indeed since March 2009, so valuations are an issue

Renewed optimism from a contrarian perspective is not helpful

Federal Reserve increasing interest rates is never a positive for valuations

Great expectations on the fiscal front, including tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and regulatory reform, but what and when, and to what extent, already discounted in stock prices

FEDERAL RESERVE

More dovish than expected, with call for just two more hikes versus feared three more

While economy is improving, generally unwilling to speculate on economic stimulus from Trump policies

Weakness overseas, and concern over rising dollar, are additional reasons for not accelerating hikes

Inflation still quiet, and wage growth less than optimal

Historically, Janet Yellen has been a dove, and last week was true to form

WHAT’S DRIVING THE MARKET RIGHT NOW

Very light news week as there’s little in the way of earnings announcements until April and since the Fed’s move last week

All eyes on Washington, particularly with regard to progress on health care and Gorsuch hearings

Implication of dropping explicit free-trade plank from G20?

TOP PICKS

David Dietze - Top Picks David Dietze of Point View Wealth Management shares his top picks: Chevron, GlaxoSmithKline and AIG.

CHEVRON (CVX.N) – Price $107.66 on March 20, 2017

Chevron is one of the largest integrated energy concerns in the world. Poised to increase cash flow due to cost cutting, greater production, and rising energy prices. Sports second-highest dividend on the Dow (four per cent), so you are paid to wait. Stock 20 per cent off all time high of around $130 in 2014.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK.N) – Price $42.32 on March 20, 2017

GSK is one of the largest pharma companies by market capitalization. It boasts multiple therapeutic classes, including respiratory and antiviral, as well as vaccines and health-care-related consumer products.

Patents, economies of scale, and a powerful distribution network support GlaxoSmithKline’s wide moat. Glaxo's patent-protected drugs carry strong pricing power, which enables the firm to generate returns on invested capital in excess of its cost of capital. 15.7 PE, three times sales, 5.1 per cent dividend. Dividend has grown about 6.5 per cent annually over last decade.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG.N) – Price $62.37 on March 20, 2017

AIG is one of largest insurance companies in the world. Like all financial services firms, it is hampered by the low interest rate environment. Company quite cheap at just 80 per cent of book value. Activist Carl Icahn now involved and pressuring company to break up to unlock value.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CVX Y Y Y GSK Y Y Y AIG Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JANUARY 17, 2017

David Dietze - Past Picks David Dietze of Point View Wealth Management reviews his past picks: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Exxon Mobil and Unilever.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS (TEVA.N)

Then: $33.75

Now: $33.04

Return: -2.10%

TR: -1.15%

EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)

Then: $87.36

Now: $81.73

Return: -6.44%

TR: -5.58%

UNILEVER (UL.N)

Then: $41.61

Now: $50.35

Return: +21%

TR: +21.99%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +5.08%

