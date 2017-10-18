Delta did not play role in Bombardier-Airbus deal: CEO Bastian

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines' (DAL.N) chief executive on Wednesday said the carrier did not play a role in pushing an industry-changing deal between planemakers Airbus (EADSY.PK) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO), as a regulatory spat between the United States and Canada threatened the future of a Bombardier plane program.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said that the spat over subsidy and dumping allegations pushed by Boeing Co (BA.N) against Bombardier's CSeries jets would not affect possible future Delta orders of Boeing jets.