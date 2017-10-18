{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Delta did not play role in Bombardier-Airbus deal: CEO Bastian

    Reuters

    Delta

    A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines' (DAL.N) chief executive on Wednesday said the carrier did not play a role in pushing an industry-changing deal between planemakers Airbus (EADSY.PK) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO), as a regulatory spat between the United States and Canada threatened the future of a Bombardier plane program.

    Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said that the spat over subsidy and dumping allegations pushed by Boeing Co (BA.N) against Bombardier's CSeries jets would not affect possible future Delta orders of Boeing jets.