Disney reports fall in quarterly revenue due to few major movie releases

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) reported a 2.8 per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, weighed down by the lack of any major box office releases, sending the company's shares down about three per cent in extended trading.

Disney's revenue fell to US$12.78 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$13.14 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company declined to US$1.75 billion from US$1.77 billion.

The results come after CNBC reported on Monday that Disney had, in the last few weeks, held talks about buying most of Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOXA.O) film and television assets. The two sides are not currently in discussion, CNBC had reported.

Disney did not address the report in its earnings release.

Disney and other media companies are battling "cord cutting" as viewers defect to streaming video services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Prime.