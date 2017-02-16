{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Enbridge, Spectra win U.S. antitrust approval for merger

    Diane Bartz, Reuters

    Enbridge

    Enbridge, The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) and Spectra Energy Corp (SE.N) have won U.S. antitrust approval for a US$28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.

    The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that it would approve the deal.

    The merger was announced in September 2016.Enbridge's pipelines mainly send Canadian crude from oil sands to refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, while Spectra's network ships natural gas to the U.S. East Coast.

    Share prices of both Enbridge and Spectra were down slightly on Thursday. Enbridge was trading at $55.31, down 1.09 per cent, while Spectra was at US$41.55, down less than 1 per cent.

    The FTC's conditions were aimed at preventing a reduction of competition among natural gas pipeline providers in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana's coast.

    Enbridge owns the Walker Ridge Pipeline while Spectra has an indirect stake in the competing Discovery Pipeline through its interest in DCP Midstream. Once the deal is concluded, the merger would give Enbridge ownership interests in the two closest pipelines in parts of the Gulf of Mexico, the FTC said in a legal filing.

    To resolve this, Enbridge agreed to establish firewalls that prevent it from accessing non-public information about the Discovery Pipeline, among other steps. Enbridge must also notify the FTC before increasing its DCP stake or acquiring other pipelines in the region.

    The condition is to remain in place for 20 years, the FTC said in a statement.

    The companies also announced that the FTC had approved the deal. "The final regulatory requirement for closing is clearance under the Canadian Competition Act. The companies continue to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of this year," they said in a statement.