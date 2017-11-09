{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Equifax reports lower quarterly profit as costs from data breach mount

    John McCrank, Reuters

    Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. says approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers may have had their personal information compromised in the massive cyberattack on the credit data company made public earlier this month.

    Equifax Inc (EFX.N) on Thursday reported a lower third-quarter profit as costs from the credit reporting bureau's recently disclosed data breach that exposed deeply sensitive information on 145.5 million people began to mount.

    Net income attributable to Equifax fell to US$96.3 million, or 79 cents US per diluted share, from US$132.8 million, or US$1.09 per diluted share, a year earlier.

    Adjusted for one-time costs, such as hacking- and merger-related expenses, Equifax said it earned US$1.53 per share, beating an average of analysts' estimates by four cents US, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The Atlanta-based company recorded US$27.3 million of pre-tax expenses related to the cyber breach, which occurred between mid-May and late July and involved the theft of data such as birth dates, Social Security and credit card numbers.

    The expenses included costs to investigate and remediate the cybersecurity incident and legal and other professional services related thereto, all of which were expensed as incurred, the company said.