HOUSTON - ExxonMobil Corp said it took the decision to shut the nation’s second-largest refinery on Sunday because of flooding at the Baytown, Texas, petrochemical complex where it is located.

The 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown refinery reduced production on Saturday and several units were out of production by early Sunday, said energy industry intelligence service Genscape as Tropical Storm Harvey flooded the Houston area.