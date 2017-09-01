Gas prices to spike over long weekend as Harvey fallout mounts

Canadians hitting the road this long weekend will notice another surge in gas prices as fallout from Hurricane Harvey continues, analysts warn.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., told BNN via email Canadians east of Thunder Bay, Ontario, will see an increase of nine cents per litre at the pump Saturday.

“Recent and coming gas price spikes are directly related to the Houston refinery outages,” McKnight explained in a Facebook post Thursday.

He noted Ontario prices follow wholesale price changes in Buffalo and Syracuse.

“As supply to the U.S. northeast has been tightened, prices in both locations are spiking forcing prices up north of the border," he wrote.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, has a similar prediction.

He said via Twitter there will be a five-cent-per-litre rise on Friday and a nine-cent spike on Saturday for the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, London, and Hamilton.

For the Greater Vancouver Area, he sees a five-cent rise by Saturday.

Millions of barrels of refinery capacity have gone offline since Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas in the last week. Gas prices north of the border have since been on the rise.