    9h ago

    GM June sales rise in Canada on trucks, SUVs

    Leah Schnurr, Reuters

    General Motors

    the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit GM , The Canadian Press

    General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it sold 27,151 vehicles in Canada last month, up 4.2 per cent from a year earlier as dealerships saw increased demand for pickup trucks and compact sport utility vehicles.

    The increase in sales made for GM's best June performance since 2011, the company said. For the first six months of the year, total sales were up 15.6 per cent, the strongest first half of the year since 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit.

    In contrast, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU.N) said it sold a total of 26,926 vehicles in June, down 7 per cent from the year before as sales of its Jeep brand declined.

    U.S. auto sales fell for a fourth consecutive month in June, despite hefty consumer discounts, the major automakers reported on Monday.

    Canadian auto sales hit a record high in May, prompting Scotiabank senior economist Carlos Gomes to recently raise his 2017 sales forecast to 2 million vehicles from 1.94 million.