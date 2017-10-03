GM's Canada auto sales for September rise 7%; Fiat Chrysler's drop 6%

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday its vehicle sales in Canada for September rose seven per cent from a year earlier, its ninth straight monthly increase.

The Detroit-based automaker has so far this year sold 178,427 vehicles in Canada, up 18 per cent over last year, the company said.

GM Canada sold 27,237 vehicles in September.

The company's sales in the United States rose 12 per cent in September.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N), maker of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, reported a six-per-cent drop in Canada sales for the month. Its U.S. sales fell 10 per cent for the same period.