{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    ‘Gong show’: Encana founder rips Bombardier over compensation controversy

    Adena Ali, Chase Producer, BNN

    Gwyn Morgan 'astounded' by Bombardier's pay package

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Encana’s founder and former CEO is taking aim at Bombardier’s board and management for their handling of the compensation controversy swirling around the Montreal-based company, saying the series of events that elicited a public outcry and political condemnation is a “gong show.”

    “I thought it was completely unconscionable,” Gwyn Morgan told BNN about the compensation packages first revealed last week in regulatory filings.  “To me, if you’re a company that’s totally independent and doing your own thing, you can pay whatever you want. But when you’re taking government money and have been for years, that’s a totally insensitive, apolitical way of doing things. It just astounded me.”

    Morgan added he was also confused by the decision late Sunday to defer most of the 2016 compensation owed to six executives, including Chairman Pierre Beaudoin and CEO Alain Bellemare. Beaudoin had asked the board of directors for a pay cut back to 2015 levels late Friday.

    “Does it mean that they’re going to get their money later or they’re actually not going to make as much money as [they] were before...?”, he said. “This is the sort of thing that, in the public eye, continues to decrease the trust in the whole corporate sector and the leadership of corporations.”

    Morgan has sat on a number of corporate boards, most notably SNC-Lavalin. 

    Embedded Image

    Embedded Image

     